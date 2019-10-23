|
Dr. Roger Dean Miercort
Reno - To our dearest Roger, it is with monumental sadness we say goodbye to you and remember your kind face, your sparkling blue eyes, your infectious laugh, and your tender heart and sensitivity for everyone you loved and cared for, whether it be your family, friends, patients, coworkers, or church family. Predeceased by your parents, Fred and Olga, you leave behind the love of your life, wife Sandy, your children Julia Marie, Roger Joshua, Craig, and Danielle Miercort, grandchildren Cameron, Tyler, Lowell and wife Yasmin and infant great granddaughter Elena Fahs, brother Frederic Miercort, brother Cliff and wife Barbara Miercort, mother-in-law Nancy Shrigley, sister-in-law Mary and husband John LeMay, niece Becca and husband Anthony Aue, niece Kendra and husband Tim Pierce, niece Kirsten Miercort, niece Jennifer and husband Can Turkyilmaz, nephew David Miercort, and niece Anna LeMay and fiancé Jeremy Macauley, niece Allex and husband Michael Nevis, niece Jessica Lemay, and niece Tara and husband Brian Finley along with all their respective families. Additional cousins and their loved ones are also included. He's a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints and was sealed for time and all eternity to Sandy and their children in the Reno, Nevada temple.
Born and educated in Colorado, he graduated from Wheat Ridge High School where he excelled in his studies and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended the University of Colorado in Boulder and was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, and the University of Colorado Medical School where he obtained his medical degree and completed his residency and internship in radiology and radiation oncology and was then an instructor and faculty member, but not before briefly attending the University of New Mexico where he toyed with the idea of becoming an archeologist before a physician.
Upon graduation, he joined the United States Navy as a physician under the Berry program. He was on active duty during the Viet Nam war serving three years in Subic Bay in the Philippines where he was Chief of the Departments of Radiology, Dependent Medicine and Intern programs. Roger continued his military service in the Reserves for the next 24 years and subsequently was recalled to active duty during Desert Storm. He was currently a Captain, USNR-R-Retired.
Roger was instrumental in the development of Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology services in Reno and our surrounding communities where he spent his entire professional career. He was in active practice for 45 years, until this short illness, and held numerous faculty positions and hospital appointments while caring for thousands of patients. Roger was Medical Director of Cancer Services and Cancer Liaison Physician at Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center currently participating in clinical trials with Huntsman Cancer Research Facility, president and partner of Radiation Oncology Associates, Medical Director of Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology services at Washoe Medical Center, and an independent contractor of XOFT Skin Cancer Services as well as all types of this disease. Additionally, his academic appointments included tenure as Clinical Professor of Radiology at the University of Nevada, Reno.
A few of Roger's professional and related activities were Past President of the Washoe County Medical Society, Past President of the Reno Surgical Society, Past Medical Delegate to the National American Cancer Society from the State of Nevada, Past President of the American Cancer Society, Nevada Division, Surveyor of the American College of Surgeons Cancer Program, Past Chairman of the Ethics Committee Washoe County Medical Society, and Past Chairman Board of Trustees, Washoe Medical Foundation.
Roger authored professional publications and received numerous honors and awards such as the Lifetime Achievement Award given by Blue Cross and the Nevada Business Community, First Gold Star Award for the State of Nevada during the American College of Surgeon's Cancer Program Survey, and the Gold Star Award from the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center Foundation.
Roger's substantial professional accomplishments were considerable leaving an enormous footprint in our medical community as well as our hearts. Personally, he was extraordinarily proud of his family and when he spoke his final "goodbyes" he implored us with his wordsmith ways to always remember that those people who are closest to us will define who we are. Roger was most honored by his church callings and worked diligently to accomplish these as well as his continued involvement with the Boy Scouts and a lifetime love and passion for the outdoors. He formed meaningful friendships with his church family, and these were significant to his happiness and continued learning of the Gospel and Temple participation.
We would like to thank the medical, nursing, and all staff members of St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, Emergency and Intensive Care Units and the Tahoe Pacific Rehabilitation Hospital located within Northern Nevada Medical Center for their expertise, care and treatment, and enduring support during his short illness.
Contributions in his name will aid cancer patients at the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center. Please send bequests as follows: Carson Tahoe Foundation, Attention Resource Center, 1535 Medical Parkway, Carson, Nevada 89703 and please write in the check memo line his name, Roger Miercort, M.D.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints located at 1095 Golconda Drive, Reno, Nevada 89509.
Fair Winds and Following Seas, My Love.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, 2019