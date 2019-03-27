|
Roger James McCormack
Reno - Roger James McCormack, 92, died on 3/20/19 at his home in Reno, Nevada after a short illness.
Born January 24,1927 in St. Paul, Minnesota, he was the son of Frank J. McCormack and Claire A. McCormack. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife of eleven years Marthe M. McCormack, his second wife of 49 years Norma J. McCormack, and a daughter Francine Claire McCormack.
Mr. McCormack was a big game biologist and worked for the Idaho Fish and Game Department from 1951 to 1960. He then joined the US Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management in Boise, ID. He worked for the BLM in Boise and Washington, DC until 1971 when he moved to Reno as the Associate State Director of the BLM. He retired in 1985.
He was a US Navy Veteran of World War II and the Korean War and retired as a Lieutenant Commander with 44 years of service.
He was an avid hunter and fly fisherman.
Roger is survived by his son, Dr. Brian J. McCormack (Diane) of Verdi; his daughter, Dr. Marie M. McCormack (Paul Juhnke) of Reno; and a son Patrick J. McCormack (Michelle) of Reno. Also grandchildren: Benjamin and Kristen of Verdi; Kenna, Sydney and Philip of Reno; and Ethan of Cupertino, CA.
His family has decided to have a celebration of life for both Roger and Norma on April 6, 2019 at Marie's home. Please RSVP to Roger's phone number and we will give you the details at that time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Norma McCormack Family Medicine Award by mailing your check to : UNR Med School, 1664 N. Virginia St. Reno, NV 89557-0530 Attention: Shari Netzell
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019