Roger Mikulecky



Roger Mikulecky, 84 years old. Passed away 9/13/2020. Born Lynn Kansas to Edna Grace and Lewis Mikulecky. Survived by Sandra his wife of 40 years. Daughters Theresa, and Vicki (Hans), his sister and brother-in-law Bobbi and Evan Morris. His extended family Joel and Terry Thompson and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Roger was a Builder/ Developer in Calif. before retiring to Reno. He loved building and served as State President of the California Building Industry Association.



His passions were fly fishing,travel,golf and his incredible family and friends.



Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.









