1/
Roger Mikulecky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Mikulecky

Roger Mikulecky, 84 years old. Passed away 9/13/2020. Born Lynn Kansas to Edna Grace and Lewis Mikulecky. Survived by Sandra his wife of 40 years. Daughters Theresa, and Vicki (Hans), his sister and brother-in-law Bobbi and Evan Morris. His extended family Joel and Terry Thompson and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Roger was a Builder/ Developer in Calif. before retiring to Reno. He loved building and served as State President of the California Building Industry Association.

His passions were fly fishing,travel,golf and his incredible family and friends.

Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved