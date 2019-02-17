Resources
Roland Joseph "Bud" DuBois Jr.


Fernley - Roland "Bud" Joseph DuBois, Jr., a longtime Fernley resident, most recently living in Dayton, passed away peacefully in his sleep February 5, 2019. Bud was born in Haverhill, MA on July 2, 1934. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

Bud is survived by wife Peggy, sister Trudy Munns, children Carrie Johnson, William DuBois, Karen Harding and Lorrie (Chris) Rzeszut, seven grandchildren, Adam (Dawn) DuBois, Ryan DuBois, Sean DuBois, Lisa DuBois, Steven (Heather) Throop, Johanna (Rod "Roger") Gunderson, Christopher Rzeszut, Jr. and grandson in his heart, Morgan Jones and was blessed with 10 great grandchildren. Bud was preceded in death by wife Carol, his parents Roland Sr. and Lulu DuBois, brother Philip DuBois, infant son James Andrew and grandson James Throop.

A graveside service will be held at a date yet to be determined.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2019
