Romano Benedetti passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the age of 89. The son of the late Roy and Ethel Benedetti, he was born in Reno, Nevada on July 6, 1930. Romano attended schools in Reno before enlisting in the US Navy in 1950. He served aboard the Destroyer USS Gurke during the Korean War, including the invasion of Inchon. During his service he received several commendations including 4 bronze stars, the Korean Service Medal and the American Defense Medal. After his honorable discharge, Romano became a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), twice serving as the Commander of Post 3396 in Sparks. He also served as second president of the American Federation of Government Employees for four years. Following his service, Romano made his career as a Maintenance Engineer in the gaming industry until his retirement.
Romano is predeceased by his parents Roy and Ethel, his sister Dona Elwell, and her husband Bill. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Lou Benedetti, his brother Robert Benedetti (Sharon), and his children: Sharon (Mike) Murdock, Romano Jr., and Anthony (Lori) Benedetti. Romano is also survived by four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, three nieces and a nephew.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from 11am to noon, at Walton's - Ross, Burke and Knobel, 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno. Interment with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 11am at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 22, 2019