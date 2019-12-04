|
|
Ron David Oberman
Sparks - The world of rock music has now lost a true A& R legend with the passing of Ron Oberman, November 21, 2019.
Born August 28, 1943, Ron's prestigious career began in the Rockin' Sixties and continued for decades. He was known for discovering artists long before his peers, having almost a sixth sense about who would become the next legends of rock.
He helped to develop and greatly further the careers if international artists such as DAVID BOWIE, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, THE BANGLES, TOAD THE WET SPROCKET, WARRANT, WILDERNESS ROAD, MARTIKA and more. Furthermore, he also worked directly with rock royalty such as THE BEATLES, MICK JAGGER and many many others.
He was born in a very modest Jewish home in Maryland. Music was in his blood from the beginning - he fell asleep listening to his little transistor radio almost every night. He began his career at The Evening Star Newspaper in Washington DC with his popular weekly column called Teen to Teen. He then moved up to Mercury Records A&R department where he developed and introduced an unknown artist to America…
That artist was DAVID BOWIE.
Columbia Records immediately recognized Ron's talent and signed him to head their A&R department. One of the artists there was about to be dropped from the label but Ron had been his publicist and believed in him so much that he fought to keep the artist there.
That artist was BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN and due to Ron's insistence "Born In The USA" was born.
Ron stayed with Columbia records for 25 years. He then moved up to become the head MCA Records A&R Department where - among many others - he discovered and signed THE BANGLES.
Besides his incredible musical talent, Ron was known to all as a wonderful and fun friend. He had an infectious smile that immediately made people feel that they had known him all their lives - and a truly great sense of humor.
He also told people that he was the luckiest guy in the world after he met and married "the love of my life", recording artist Amber DiLena. In an industry and time when marriages are infamous for lasting merely a few months or years, their love and devotion to each other lasted literally "til death do us part".
Amber faithfully and lovingly has remained by Ron's side taking care of him until his passing at the age of 76 from the devastating disease of FTD (Frontal Temporal Degeneration).
Ron passed peacefully in Amber's arms in their home in Spanish Springs, NV.
RIP Ron Oberman and enjoy the eternal rock sessions we all know you're now part of - "in the light!"
Ron's "Celebration of Life" is scheduled for 12:00 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Walton's Mid Sparks Event Center, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks, NV. Please bring your stories & memories of Ron. Lunch will be served afterwards.
Amber requests that you wear any color but black, as this is a "Celebration" of Ron's life and love.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Ron to help fund research to find a cause and a cure for this horrific disease of Frontal Temporal Degeneration (FTD). Donations can be made online or mailed to:
AFTD, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087,www.aftd.org
