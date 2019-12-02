|
Ron Maxwell
Ron Maxwell was born June 11, 1948 in San Rafael, California and went home to be with his Lord on November 26, 2019 in Sparks, Nevada. Ron graduated from Reno High School in 1966, attended the University of Nevada, Reno and spent his winters in the mountains as part of the Mt. Rose ski patrol. Ron married the love of his life Patty Stokes in November 1973 who was by his side every day for 46 years. Ron and Patty have two daughters and six beautiful grandchildren, who adored their "Pappy"! Ron worked for the City of Sparks as a GIS Administrator, providing mapping services to many City departments until he retired in 2011. Ron was a member of the Board of Directors for Hot August Nights from 2005-2016. He was a classic car enthusiast with a deep love for all things Ford. He spent his days working with his hands from landscaping, welding, building hot rods and most importantly sharing the love of Christ.
Ron is survived by his wife Patty Maxwell, daughter Jamie Evans with husband Paul Evans and children: Jilian, Madeline, Elijah and Anna, daughter Christa Kachurak with husband Drew Kachurak and children: Maxwell and Goldie as well as numerous siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews and many life long friends.
A celebration of life for Ron Maxwell will be held Tuesday December 10th at 10:00am at Sparks Christian Fellowship. In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider a donation in Ron's memory to Warehouse Christian Ministries in Sparks, NV at: 1509 Greg St., Sparks, NV 89431
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019