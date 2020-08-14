Ronald Catoire
Reno - Ronald Catoire (Ronny) was born October 25, 1938 in New Orleans, LA to Stanley and Edith Catoire. His parents, brother and Aunt Mertie preceded him in death, after his battles with parkinson's disease, cancer and heart issues.
Ronny leaves behind his wife Judith Marie and "fur babies" Joey & Timmy. They were at his side when he died June 26, 2020.
Ronny leaves his 4 children and their spouses: Debbie & Rick of Georgia; Vaughn and Jiyeon, Duane and Grace all of Nevada; Lynette and Dean of Montana. He had eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Ronny's in-laws and other family members reside in California, Georgia, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Washington.
He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Princeton CVS-37. After the Navy he worked at Thrifty Drug Store as manager and then his long career with the federal government. During the government jobs he worked in various states in the human resources area. When he retired in 1994 he worked for the USDA - the agency was then called the Soil Conservation Service, in Morgantown, WVA.
However, Ronny wasn't the type to simply just retire. So he got his real estate license and eventually opened two Help-U-Sell offices in Carson City and Dayton, Nevada.
Ronny is missed and leaves an emptiness in our hearts. His friendliness to those he knew or to total strangers and some may remember that "Nawlins" accent as he yelled "I E" will always bring a smile to our faces.
The Catoire family got together at Thanksgiving. In earlier times Ronny would do most of the cooking. His turkey, stuffing and gravy were his trademarks. I would make stuffed eggs which he always had to sample.
During the holiday get together we would go to the Bonanza Casino for a bit of gambling. Last year the family gathered either at the "craps" or 21 table, you could hear laughter from not only the family but the other patrons - it was one of the best times they had.
Because of Covid-19, only a small gathering (mass and burial) was held on July 2nd, at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery. After the Navy representatives played Taps and presented the US flag to me Ronny was laid to rest.
I would like to thank Lisa and other staff members at Walton's Funerals & Cremations, Ross, Burke & Knobel for the wonderful care given to my Ronny and assistance to me during this time.
Now in memory of Ronny "I'm going to go and get a nice hot cup of coffee" and think of days past shared with Ronny.
If you would like to share a special memory of Ronny please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
.