Ronald D. Saunders
Carson City - Ronald D. Saunders passed away on April 24, 2019 at Carson Tahoe Hospital after a short illness. He was born on February 8, 1947 in Provo, Utah to Frank C. and Carol J. Saunders.
Growing up in Battle Mountain and Lovelock, Ron spent his life as a true Nevadan who deeply loved his family, his friends and the beautiful outdoors where he took every opportunity to pursue his passion for fishing, hunting and golfing. He graduated from Pershing County High School in 1965, proudly served in the United States Air Force, was a graduate of the University of Nevada Reno and was retired from The State of Nevada Department of Transportation.
Ron is survived by his wife Eleanor Sue Saunders, son Brett Saunders and his life partner Isaac Nelson-King, brother Gary and his wife Karen Saunders, cousins Kathleen Chipman Wicker, Loren Chipman, Sandra Saunders, Scott Brenneke and Ron's life partner Suzanne Kelly. He was preceded in death by his loving parents and brother, Keith F. Saunders, who was lost serving in Viet Nam.
Ron will be greatly missed but always remembered as a fun loving, compassionate and gentle man with an infectious laugh. He will never leave the hearts of those who loved him.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 8, 2019