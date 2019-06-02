|
Ronald Delore Bessette
Reno - Ronald Delore Bessette passed away on May 16 in his home of 50 years with his wife at his side. He was 85 years old.
Born in 1933, to parents Delore and Dorothy Bessette, Ron grew up in Appleton, Wisconsin until he enlisted in the Air Force in 1951. While stationed at Stead Air Base, he met and married Catherine Storm. They had three children, made their home in Reno and spent 50 wonderful years together. After Catherine passed away in 2003, Ron married Bette Smith, who would become a wonderful companion for him until the day he died.
Ron was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1955 and moved the family to Wisconsin. After nine years they moved the family back to Reno where Ron started a career in the gaming industry. He spent 10 years at Harolds Club and the next 26 years at the Eldorado working as a floor boss and in surveillance. He retired in 2000, as the Supervisor of Surveillance.
Ron loved all sports and especially loved to root for Wisconsin teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks. His true sports love was the Green Bay Packers, and everyone in his house had better be a Packers fan, too. He also liked to golf at local courses and fish at Pyramid and Frenchman lakes. You could often find many of his family members participating with him in these activities throughout his life.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, wife Catherine, siblings Delores, Glenn, Audrey, and grandson Jacob. He is survived by his second wife Bette, children Lorna Douglass, Ronald Bessette, Jr. (Lynn), and Brian Bessette (Jane), grandchildren Tracy, Shawn, Ronald III, Matthew, Noah (Seth), Rachel (Nick) and Nathaniel, six great grandchildren, his cousin Duane and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Lord of Mercy Lutheran Church, 591 Lol Altos Parkway, Sparks, NV. A formal military inurnment is scheduled for 1 pm, Monday, June 10th at The Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Fernley, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 2 to June 5, 2019