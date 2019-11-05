|
|
Ronald Guy Bevilacqua
On Friday, October 18th, 2019, We lost our youngest & awesome brother Ronald Guy Bevilacqua. He was born at St. Mary's Hospital on March 13, 1957, to Romolo and Blanche Bevilacqua. Ron was the 3rd generation of A. Bevilacqua & Sons Housemovers. He & his brother, Mike, moved houses for many years with their dad, "Rum". Ronnie's final job was providing security at Tesla Giga Factory, which he loved.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Diana, who passed away this June. Also, by his grandparents, parents, aunts, uncle & his infant niece, Parisa Baida. He is survived by his sisters: Midge, Linda, Debbie; brother, Mike Bevilacqua and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 @ 3:00pm.
It will be at the home of:
Bryan & Nicole Baida
540 Horizon Ridge Road
Sparks, NV 89441
Cell# 775-997-3222
