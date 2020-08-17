Ronald K Alexander



Reno - Ronald K Alexander passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, Reno, NV. Ronald was born September 30, 1946 in Sausalito, CA. Ron was involved in the Reno Ski and Recreation Club. Ron also enjoyed skiing, tennis, bicycle riding, traveling, motorcycle riding and sports cars.



Ron was an energetic man and a good friend. Alzheimer's took him much too early, but Ron lived a full life - "Do what you love, don't wait". Moreover….Ron never forgot ice cream, and his facility served a lot of ice cream.



Ron's brother, Marc, preceded him in death on March 6, 2020 also with Alzheimer's.



Ron is survived by his wife Lois Lesher, Reno, NV, Sue Kipplinger, First cousin, DesMoines Iowa, Gary Klauenburch, first cousin, Guerneville, CA, Lois son Jason, Daughter in law Kara, and two grandchildren Aaron and Jeana, Reno, NV.



There will be no service at this time due to Covid-19. Ron will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered at a later date.



Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Society in Ron's name.









