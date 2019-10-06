|
|
Ronald Lee, of Reno, Nevada, peacefully passed away on Friday, September 13th, 2019. He was with his loved ones and in many other's hearts and minds. Ron was 76 years old and passed from a 20 year battle with cancer. He was born in Las Vegas, NV on May 16, 1943 to Clark and Sophia Lee, both of which have preceded him in death.
Ron received his bachelor's and master's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno. He was a patented inventor from his short time working at Westinghouse, and he spent 35 years as an employee of the university bringing engineering and smart technology to classrooms (well before it was even branded 'smart technology'!). He was a brilliant, kind, funny, and loving husband, father, grandparent and friend. From lunches with friends that he's had for over 50 years, science Sundays with his grandkids, dances with his sweetheart, and deep conversations with anyone willing to explore thought, he will be greatly missed.
Ron is survived by his wife of 21 years, Selma Lee; his son, John Lee; his stepchildren, CJ, Angelic, Mellissa, and Stephanie; several grandchildren; two brothers; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives. He is also survived by his best friend of over 50 years, Larry Marshall.
On October 18th, 2019 at 2pm, a gathering will be held to celebrate Ron's life. This will take place at the Chinese Pagoda Pavilion at the Rancho San Rafael park in Reno, Nevada. If you'd like to make a memorial donation, please redirect your contribution to the American Civil Liberties Union, which is an organization that Ron passionately supported.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 6, 2019