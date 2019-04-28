|
Ronald Michael Fune
Reno - On March 28, 2019, this wonderful man passed away with his beloved children, son Todd and daughter Shannon, by his side.
Ron was born to Manuel and Jennie Fune on November 28, 1945 in Fairfield, California. He spent his early years in the East Bay attending Whittier Elementary, Havenscourt Junior High, then graduating from Castro Valley High in 1963. While in high school, he was a stand out in track and field and was a member of the school's elite dance band. The band's talent with him as first chair on trumpet earned them an invitation to the 1962 World's Fair in Seattle, Washington.
After graduating high school, Ron chose to join the U.S. Navy to proudly serve his country during the Vietnam War. This would be where he discovered his passion for aviation. He excelled in advanced aircraft training, and one year later in 1964 at just 17 years old, he found himself on the flight deck of the USS Hornet. He ascended through the ranks in record time becoming the director of the flight deck also known as a "Yellow Shirt". His many dangerous responsibilities included launching and receiving fighter jets in an active war zone. The carrier was located directly off the coast of Vietnam requiring it to operate in complete darkness. It was on one of these nights that Ron heard a faint cry for help coming from the ocean below. His quick reaction alerted the bridge to a man overboard, and the fleet was able to safely recover the sailor.
After being honorably discharged on his 21st birthday, he returned home, and in 1967 married Barbara Bray, and together they raised their two children in Hayward, Newark and Reno. Although their marriage ended many years later, they remained loving parents and close friends.
Ron devoted over 50 years of his life to the airline business. He became the youngest president of an airline, Great American Airways, when he was just 27 years old. He was a manager, consultant, teacher and mentor with career highlights too numerous to name. From the start up of several charter operations to the management of large scheduled vacation programs, his knowledge of every aspect of the airline business could not be understated. He was the central figure in every endeavor and would rise to that position if he started at any other level simply based on his humble and comprehensive expertise of the field. Bo, Max, Stephan, Angel, Mario, Judy, and Ian (to name just a few) who became household names to us, were business partners and associates who stayed close throughout the many stations of his career. No matter how deeply involved in work projects, raising his children was his first priority. He adored Shannon and Todd and supported them unconditionally throughout their childhood and adulthood. He also had an open door and open heart for their friends. His generosity knew no bounds, always including them in all expense paid vacations.
Of everything that was important to Ron, the love and light of his life, his granddaughter Madison, gave him endless joy and fulfillment. He was Papa to her and will be her angel forever. He documented every accomplishment big or small (nothing was too small) on his camera phone or as part of a makeshift shrine, every note and picture was a source of pride.
Love and devotion to his soulmate Dawn Berry, who was a constant in his life for decades and was always tied to his often reminisced memories of amazing trips to Hawaii and Lake Tahoe.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents and leaves behind his sister Barbara Edwards, son Todd Fune (Dawn), daughter Shannon Schmid (Kevin), granddaughter Madison Schmid, grand-doggies Stomper and Baxter and many family members including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dad, you are an endless source of love, laughter, and inspiration. You never gave up on big dreams that included taking care of everyone you loved, even though you didn't realize that through your selflessness, you had already accomplished that. You were the definition of generous and guilty of spoiling us whenever you felt the temptation, which was always. We know that you have joined your Mom and Dad and are relaxing at that clubhouse in the sky, we are eternally grateful and thankful for everything you did for us. We love you.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held at Skipolini's Italian on Saturday, May 4th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the or the Nevada Humane Society.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019