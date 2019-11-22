|
|
Ronald Paul Krause
Reno - Ronald Paul Krause of Reno, NV passed away on October 30, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Ron was born on July 18, 1946 in Newark, NJ to August J. and Anna Krause. He was predeceased by his parents, as well as his brother, Henry "Hank" Krause. Ron is survived by his son, Todd J. Herman (Kristen) and granddaughter Brynn of Reno, and his niece and nephew, Kristian Krause and Karla Krause of New Jersey.
Ron graduated from Bergen County Vocational and Technical H.S. in 1964 and in 1965, enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was honorably discharged in 1971. He married Ann Slater on September 20, 1969 and the couple moved to Reno in 1971; they divorced in 1973.
Ron built his home in 1972 in Red Rock, where he lived until his passing. From 1972 -1981, Ron worked as an auto painter for Continental Imports, Scott Motors, Vista Auto Body and Winkel Pontiac. In 1981, he began his career as a Heavy Equipment Operator with the Washoe County Roads Department and retired in 2009 after 28 years of service. One of Ron's greatest joys while with the Roads Department was organizing the Toys for Tots Toy Drive in memory of coworker John Harger.
Ron had a great love for classic cars, especially Chevy's. In 1987, Ron participated in his first Hot August Nights and continued to show his cars until 2015. He was incredibly proud of winning the Nevada Highway Patrol Award in 1992. Ron always looked forward to his Friday lunches at Shaber Auto Body with longtime friends Bruce Monson and Alex Rassuchine and was blessed with the friendship of longtime neighbors Wayne and Gaye Momerak.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at The Bridge Church, 1330 Foster Drive in Reno. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Toys for Tots, 3502 S. Virginia Street, A-10, Reno, Nevada 89502.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019