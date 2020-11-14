Ronald Roosevelt Robinson
January 30, 1934 - November 10, 2020 - Ronald finally succumbed to COVID19 on November 10, 2020 after a brave battle at Renown Hospital. He was 86 years old. Ronald was born in Highland Park, Michigan. Along with his wife, June Ronald moved to Reno in 2008.
Ronald is survived by his wife, June Robinson, along with three children; Lynn Chavez (Pete) of Reno, Steven Robinson (Ruth) of Pittsburgh, PA, and Christopher Robinson (Amanda) of Reno, three grandchildren, Ashley Chavez, Lauren Ayola, and Phealan Robinson, along with seven great-grandchildren.
Ronald was an EOD TSgt in the USAF for 22 years, and retired in 1973. While stationed in England, he met and married his wife of 65 years, June Gallagher. Before retiring from the Air Force, Ronald learned to drive big-rig trucks. After retiring, he became a Bulk Commodities driver full time until he retired again after 22 years.
Ronald's favorite past time was sepending time with his family. His passion was aircraft, whether working on them while in the Air Force or reading and learning abou them. He also enjoyed sailing competitively or leisurely, camping ,and was an avid reader.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Elsie Robinson, his brother Jim Robinson, his daughter Karen Ayala and granddaughter Jennifer Amador.
Ronald will be laid to rest in Fernley, NV at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery.
In memory of Ronald, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project, The Northern Nevada Alzheimer's Association
or a children's charity of your choice
.