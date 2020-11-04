Ronald Roy Hair
Reno - Ronald Roy Hair passed away peacefully on October 30th, 2020. Born September 2, 1937 in Spokane, WA., he joined the Marine Corp after high school and proudly served 11 years in the Corp and the Reserves. He moved from Washington to Nevada, where he continued his community service as a fire chief in Silver Springs for several years. Ron was an active part of the sports program at Fernley High School, where he was assistant coach of the boy's baseball team and kept the time clock for home football games before retiring in 2000.
Ron was best known not only for his signature handlebar mustache, but also his loud western shirts and suspenders. He was an avid Seahawks and NASCAR fan who loved fishing, bowling and line dancing with the love of his life. He was always one to share a good cheesy joke and loved nothing more than cheating at a round of cards with his grandkids.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Roy and Doris Hair, and his stepdaughter, Debbie.
He is survived by his wife Diane, brother, Leonard (Deborah), daughter, Doris (Tim), stepdaughters, Teri (Russ), Dena, Heather (Darrin), Nichole and Tiffany (Dale), and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A private service will be held at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
If you would like to express your condolences please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com