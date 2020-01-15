|
Ronnie Kay Bogart
1959 ~ 2019
Our beloved and "Littlest Angel" Ronnie, age 60, contracted antibiotic resistant bacterial pneumonia and passed away from complications within a few days on Tuesday December 31, 2019, at Renown Medical Center in Reno. She was born July 12, 1959 in Reno to Carl Bogart (former mayor of Reno) and Leah Bogart, both of whom preceded her in death, as did her brother, Edward Harris, also of Reno. Ronnie is survived by her two sisters, Debra Bogart (Lee) Griffith and Joan Harris (Robert) Smith, both of Reno; a brother, Terry Bogart, Redwood City, CA; a cousin, Ralph Lindeman, Vallejo, CA; a niece, Kim Smith (Dennis) Daly, Novato, CA; and two nephews, Kent Smith, Ben Lomond, CA and Kirk Smith, Tahoe City, CA.
Ronnie owned and operated Caesar's Beauty World, AKA as Caesar's Styling Salon, at 215 S Wells Ave and 250 Park St in Reno for many years. Unfortunately, after a fall from her off the track race horse in 2008, Ronnie sustained a traumatic brain injury that cut short her very successful career as a cosmetologist. But Ronnie was accustomed to adversity, having previously survived ovarian cancer at the age of 25. She was never one to complain and maintained a happy and upbeat attitude throughout the rest of her life.
Ronnie was an active member of HIANN (Head Injury Association of Northern Nevada), where she made many new friends with other members. She especially enjoyed the physical fitness, cooking and pottery classes, as well as the summer picnic at Lake Tahoe and annual Xmas party. Ronnie was also an avid Nevada Wolfpack men's basketball fan, attending all home games over the past five years.
Ronnie will be remembered for her spunkiness, infectious smile, huge heart and compassion for those less fortunate. Ronnie was a big animal lover who enjoyed outings with her Chihuahua, Mini. Prior to her brother Ed passing in August 2019, the two were best of pals and could be seen walking their dogs along the Truckee River trails and in the local parks, the highlight of their day. She and Ed also fed and provided shelter for several feral cats on her property. Ronnie loved sharing time with her sister, Joan, particularly the time they spent together at Lake Tahoe, Santa Cruz and in the Bay area with her niece, Kim, who was only three years younger and more like a sister. Ronnie and her sister, Debbie, and her nephew, Kent, were fortunate to have been able to spend a quality day together and watch a beautiful Nevada sunset in the desert near Pyramid Lake the day before Ronnie became so gravely ill.
A private family graveside memorial service is being held for Ronnie, to be followed by an outdoor joint Celebration of Life, in memory of both Ronnie and her brother Ed, sometime in the spring of 2020.
God Bless Ronnie and may she rest in eternal peace.
