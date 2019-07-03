|
|
Rory John Casale passed away in Salisbury, Maryland on June 26, 2019 at the age of 32.
Rory is survived by his parents Gene Casale in Reno, NV and Kim (Casale) Rust (John) in Eagle, ID; his wife Brandi Casale of New Plymouth and children Carlee, Willie, Anthoney, and Jesse; his brother Kelby Casale of Portland, OR; his grandparents Jerry and Beverly Casale (Sparks, NV.), Leigh Jeffrey (Pacheco, CA) and Katie Spencer (Minden, NV); his uncles & aunts, Bill Casale (Kristen) of Elverta, CA, Daniel Casale (Capa) of Sparks, NV, Cheryl Davidek (Steve) of Sparks, NV, Lanette Fee (Brian) of Chaplehill, NC, Dale Casale (Larisa) of Sparks, NV and sixteen cousins.
Rory was born on 1-28-1987 in Krugersdorp, Transvaal, South Africa to Gene and Kim Casale. He attended Lowry High School in Winnemucca, Nevada. He married Brandi Grasmick in 2005, After moving to New Plymouth, Idaho, he began working for J. R Simplot in Refrigeration. Over the next few years the couple welcomed the birth of Anthoney and Jesse Casale. The family moved to Salisbury, Maryland where Rory was the manager of refrigeration at the Amick Farms Corporation.
Rory enjoyed discussions about current events including politics, target shooting, hunting, deep sea fishing and crabbing on the Oregon Coast. Rory was accomplished at learning about the world and was often found reading. He enjoyed gardening and cooking for his family. He was a kind and loving father, husband, son, grandson, nephew and cousin and had a large heart for anyone he met. He was a beautiful person and will be missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 3, 2019