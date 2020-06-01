Roscoe Gregory Jr.



Born December 2, 1936 in Marianna, AR. Passed away April 18th, 2020 in Reno, NV.



Roscoe was a wonderful person and a very loving husband. He is survived by Fran, his wife of 36 years. Four brothers Wayne Gregory of Reno, NV; Don Gregory of Reno, NV; Dan Gregory of Memphis, TN; Edward Gregory of Forest City, AR. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



There will be a memorial service at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store