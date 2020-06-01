Roscoe Gregory Jr.
Born December 2, 1936 in Marianna, AR. Passed away April 18th, 2020 in Reno, NV.
Roscoe was a wonderful person and a very loving husband. He is survived by Fran, his wife of 36 years. Four brothers Wayne Gregory of Reno, NV; Don Gregory of Reno, NV; Dan Gregory of Memphis, TN; Edward Gregory of Forest City, AR. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.