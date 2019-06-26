|
Rose Elaine Martin
Sparks - Rose Elaine Martin passed away in her Sparks home on June 11, 2019. She was born in Torrance, California in April of 1935 to Leopoldo A and Maria H Monreal and grew up in Los Angeles. Following high school, she attended classes for fashion design before she embarked on a forty-nine year marriage to James Ellsworth Martin Jr. in April of 1955.
Rose was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by her four children: Lora (James), James (Stephanie), Devon (Nancy) and Terry. Grandchildren: Angelina, Kari (Darek) and Daley. Great-Grandchildren: Jada, Taylen, Cameron, Brom and Brody and step-grandchildren Dillion and Tristin. She is also survived by her brother Lambert (Ruth) and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned. Memorial donations my be made to at: LLS.org.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 26 to June 30, 2019