Rose Lorraine Howsley passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 under the loving care of her daughter in law, Kelly Howsley.



Rose was a loving mother and devoted wife. She was blessed to have most of her family in Reno, so you could always stop by her house and find someone either visiting or doing a chore for her. This kept the family very close to her.



Mom was born July 18, 1929 in Sacramento, CA. Mom was the youngest of three sisters and is survived by her oldest sister Anita Dawson in Saratoga, CA. Mom raised two wonderful daughters and two sons with her beloved husband, Earl Howsley.



She leaves behind Cindy (Howsley) Larry Wood, Earl Howsley III (Kelly), Tim Howsley (Cindy Young), and Sheri (Howsley) Kevin Vial, 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren with 2 more great grandchildren to bless this family soon.



Her loving husband of sixty-seven years, Earl Thomas Howsley, Jr., deceased April 7, 2018 and one grandson predecease her; Alex Mario Vial deceased March 20, 1991.



Mom worked for Nevada Bell, Weinstocks and had most of her career with the Washoe County School District as a Library Assistant. Mom loved to spend time at her grandchildren is sporting events, vacationing at Lake Almanor, going for walks, shopping with family and taking golf trips with her husband and friends.



Mom is an Anatomical Donor for the University of Nevada, School of Medicine in Reno, NV.



There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 (her 91st birthday) at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1138 Wright St., Reno, NV at 11:00 am with a reception following at the Elks Club, 597 Kumle Lane Reno, NV.



Rest in Peace Mom. We love you and you will be forever in our hearts and memories.



