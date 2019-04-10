|
Rose Marie Colautti Andrews went home to God and His angels on December 29, 2018 at Renown. A Native of Sparks, she was born on June 20, 1946 to Angelo Eugenio and Ermelin Fereira Colautti at Washoe General Hospital. A Roman Catholic, she attended St. Thomas Aquinas School and Bishop Manogue CHS, and graduated from Sparks High School. Her last two jobs were hotel manager (27 years) of a former historic downtown hotel, and independent contractor at Washoe Medical Professional Center. She was always recognized as a hard worker by her supervisors. Rosie had an artist's eye and a talent for interior design, drawing, and floral arrangement. She was an avid amateur photographer, a hobby she enjoyed while going for long rides in rural Nevada, northern California, and Oregon. Favorite pastimes included cooking, reading, and spending time with family - who enjoyed her mischievous sense of humor. When the spirit moved her, she drew beautiful family portraits. Rose Marie was preceded in death by her parents, twin daughters Leslie and Loretta, and sisters Gloria Jean and Catherine Celia Crummett. A maternal uncle, Johnie Lloyd Pereira, died December 17, 2018. Rose Marie is survived by her children Angelo Eugene Andrews, Madelyn (Leroy) Sam, and Suzette (Mark) Claypool; her sister Madelyn Colautti Leonard; uncle Gene (Annie) Pereira; and nieces and cousins in Reno, Canada, and Italy. We already miss and will always love her, as her father used to say, 'forever after' until we see her again. A private family memorial will be held.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019