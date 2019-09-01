|
Rose McGuire
Salem, OR - Rose McGuire, the award-winning, pig-kissing elementary school principal of the Washoe County School District, passed away in her sleep on Aug. 13 at Bonaventure of Salem Senior Living. She was 77.
Her passing was due to complications related to Alzheimer's disease.
Rose Marie Cecilia Heitzman was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Eugene, Ore., to George D. Heitzman II and RoseMary Galvin Heitzman, the second of four children.
Known as Cookie to family and close friends, she grew up in the Park Avenue area near the northwest Eugene railroad yards. Cookie obtained a strong Catholic education as she attended St. Mary School, St. Mary's Junior High and St. Francis High School. She attended public school her senior year and graduated, with honors, from South Eugene High School in 1959.
As a teenager in Eugene she was a Candy Striper at Sacred Heart Hospital, an activity that belied what she would become as a person later in life: a helper of others—especially children. She also developed a positive attitude, always having a smile and never knowing anybody to be a stranger.
Off she went after high school to spend the next six years with the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace in Bellevue, Wash. She was going to be a nun. And she took college courses at Seattle University and Western Washington University.
However, the lure of being a mother and raising a family proved to be too strong. She left the convent shortly before taking her final vows and returned to Eugene, enrolled at the University of Oregon and got a job waitressing at Tino's Spaghetti House restaurant.
Almost a year later she spilled beer on a customer. Three months later she atoned for that mishap by—after a whirlwind summer romance—marrying beer-soaked Tom McGuire after both accepted their bachelor's degrees at the end of August 1966. They would have been wed 53 years Sept. 3.
After a year Rose went to graduate school and earned her master's degree in education. In 1968 she took a job as the Reading Resource Specialist with the Junction City School District. In 1970 they moved to Coos Bay where Tom advanced his newspaper career; a son, Brann, arrived in 1971. She enjoyed life as a stay-at-home mom while teaching one course—Remedial English—a quarter at South Western Oregon Community College.
In 1973 the young family moved to Reno where they flourished for nearly 32 years. Rose continued life as an at-home mom but opened her home as a licensed childcare provider to bring in some extra money. Their second son, Miles, made the scene in 1975.
Rose returned to teaching in 1978 when she volunteered at Noah's Ark pre-school, down the block from her home, while accompanying Miles. While at Noah's Ark she was known as Teacher Rose, a nickname that stayed with her the rest of her life.
She also taught an English as a Second Language course one night a week at Truckee Meadows Community College.
A year later the family vacationed for a week at Webber Lake, a private campground in California's High Sierra. They liked it so much they acquired a spot for their travel trailer and spent most summer weekends and some vacation time fishing, hiking and hunting for 13 years. Short hikes on the nearby Pacific Crest Trail were regular occurrences. It was an important part in the lives of each family member.
In 1981 Rose finally launched her full-time career as an educator—teacher, administrator, lobbyist and involved parent. She began at Fred W. Traner Middle School as an ESL teacher—by the way: she only spoke English. But she was unusually successful despite this lone drawback. She moved on to Archie Clayton Middle School. Then to Glen Duncan Elementary where she stayed until 1993.
Rose did more than just be a teacher. She was active in the Washoe County Teachers' Association and the Nevada Education Association. She believed in doing your best as a leader, and being the best at doing the grunt work when being a follower. She chaired the Human Rights Committees at both WCTA and NSEA. She often spent time lobbying on behalf of both organizations at the state Legislature.
She steered the committee that secured one $250,000 grant among several other smaller ones used to help bring forth the Duncan-Traner Community Library, a central Reno branch of the Washoe County Library. She volunteered as a grunt on the committee that created the (Robert) McQueen (High School) Craft Faire, one of the largest of its kind in the western United States and still going strong more than 30 years later.
She led football program advertising sales at McQueen, where her sons played on two state championship teams, helping bring in more than $100,000 over four years.
In 1993 she became the first principal of Desert Heights Elementary School in Stead. She was just beginning to burnish her legacy.
Desert Heights in 1995-96 was among the top 100 schools in the Title I category of the U.S. Department of Education.
Her piggy pucker escapade came in 1998 when she offered to kiss a pig at an all-school assembly if a reading challenge was met. The schoolkids came through and she came across, much to the delight of Desert Heights pupils and Reno's print and broadcast media.
She was honored by the Nevada Classified School Employees Association as its 1997-98 Administrator of the Year, the first time that award went to a principal outside Las Vegas.
In the meantime, in 1995 the Nevada Legislature threw out the ball that provided for the establishment of Family Resource Centers. Rose was among the first in the state to take that ball and run with it, setting up the Desert Heights Family Resource Center. She followed up by encouraging and helping other schools to establish FRCs of their own. Today the Rose McGuire North Valleys Family Resource Center honors the commitment to life-long learning and support she made toward the FRCs, children and families.
In 2002-2003 she became assistant principal at Darrell C. Swope Middle School and retired at the end of the 2003-2004 year.
In the years leading up to retirement, Rose and Tom, as native-born Oregonians, talked a lot about moving back to Oregon upon retiring. And so they did. They had kept up their Oregon ties as life members of the UO Alumni Association and Rose's cars wore the Nevada personalized license plate "WEBFOOT."
But Rose wasn't finished doing what she did best: being an active participant—and teacher— in life. She learned to play bridge. If that wasn't challenging enough, she joined the American Contract Bridge League, soon became an ACBL-certified bridge teacher and also served a two-year term as president of the Salem Bridge Club.
She also became a Master Gardener in Polk County in 2013.
She was diagnosed in 2015 with middle-stage Alzheimer's disease.
Rose is survived by her husband, Tom; sons Brann (Koleen) and Miles (Natasha); grandchildren Brock, Chase, Cade, Kyle Waltos, Crimson and Quin; brother, George D. Heitzman III (George Ann); several nieces and nephews; and special friends Donna Selin of Reno and Diana Rainey of Salem. She was pre-deceased by her parents and sisters Kris and Maggie.
A memorial service takes place at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 721 Chemeketa St. NE in Salem. A separate reception and celebration of her life will take place in Reno at a time and place to be determined.
Her family also wishes to express its gratitude to the staffs at Bonaventure and Kindred Hospice for the care extended to Rose. The family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019