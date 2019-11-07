|
Rose McGuire
Salem, OR - Do you have a good story about Rose McGuire? Share it with us at a Celebration of Life for the former Washoe County School District educator. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in Capri Rooms 3 and 4 at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.
Rose passed away Aug. 13 at age 77 in Salem, OR. She was the first principal at Desert Heights Elementary School. She also was a teacher at Fred Traner and Archie Clayton Middle Schools, and at Glenn Duncan Elementary, and was a vice principal at Darrel Swope Middle school in her 22+ years with WCSD. The Rose McGuire North Valleys Family Resource Center is named after her.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019