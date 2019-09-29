|
Rose Wypyhoski
Reno - Rose Wypyhoski Nee Pferschy, 87, of Reno, Nevada died September 23, 2019.
She is preceded in death by parents: Hilda and Ferdinand; husband, Thomas; brother, Fred; sisters: Cathy & Barbara. She is survived by daughters: Chris, JoAnn (Ray) and Paula (Arthur); grandchildren: Jennifer, Kim and Hilary; great-grandchildren: Madison, Sophia and Anthony; sisters: Hilda, Betty and Maryann; and brother, Chuck.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Viewing 10:00-11:30am at Walton's - Ross, Burke & Knobel, 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno. Mass at 1:00pm at St. Albert The Great, 1250 Wyoming Ave, Reno with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 29, 2019