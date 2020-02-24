Services
Roy Carl DeGiovanni Obituary
Reno - Roy passed away at Renown Medcial Center on February 16, 2020. He was born to parents Grace and Harold DeGiovanni in Loyalton, California. He is survived by son, Craig, daughter-in-law Liane, daughter Tracy, daugher-in-law Chris DeMarzie, grandkids Luke, Andrew and lifelong friends Irene Stokes and Jim Cole. Roy was a member of the Reno Jaycees and an avid photographer in his spare time and has won many awards for his work. A funeral Service will be Held at the Grave site Mountain View Cemetary 435 Stoker Ave. Reno, NV 89503.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
