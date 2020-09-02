Roy Eriksen, Jr.



Sparks - Born 1-2-1943 in Fresno Ca. passed away at home surrounded by his family on 8-30-20.



Roy grew up in Sparks where he met his wife Sharron in middle school. He graduated from Sparks High School and attended the University of Nevada Reno. He became a high school teacher and followed his dream and love of coaching football. He was a head coach In Ely, Battle Mountain, Boulder City and In Las Vegas before returning home to coach at Sparks High school where he retired. He later returned to coach at Wooster and Reed high schools. Those who knew him as a coach would say that no-one knew x's and o's better than him.



Roy married Sharron in 1963 and they have been married for 57yrs. together they have four boys, 19 grandkids 6 great grandkids.



After retiring from being a school teacher Roy returned to the University of Nevada Reno where he received several master degrees in counseling. He later finished another masters degree in Seattle Washington before returning back to Sparks. Roy worked as a family marriage counselor for several years working through the court system and on several of the Indian reservations with sex offenders, drug and alcohol rehab and anger management.



Roy was a Hall of Fame power lifter holding records in numerous weight classes and is a world champion. He began his weight lifting as far back as High school. His love for the sport gave him another family not only at the gym but nationwide where he met so many people over the years traveling to contests. He was relentless and ageless with what he has been able to achieve in the sport. He has been a mentor and friend to so many and will be greatly missed.



One of his famous sayings is "When things get tough we get tougher".



Funeral Services will be held Friday 9-4-20 at 11am at Mountain View Cemetery.



He is survived by his wife Sharron Eriksen, his children Dr. Trevor Eriksen, Tristen Eriksen, Travis Eriksen and Trinity Eriksen. Spouses Steve, Melissa, Burgundy and Michelle. His sisters Barbara Peck and Suzie Eriksen. Many nephews, nieces and cousins.









