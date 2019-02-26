|
|
Roy Hayes Hibdon
Sacramento, CA - March 24, 1937 - February 12, 2019
Roy was 81 years old.
On February 12, 2019, Roy Hayes Hibdon passed away after a short bout with cancer. He passed peacefully in his home in Sacramento, California, with his wife of 11 years, Carlene Hibdon, and his grandson, John Markey by his side.
He was in good spirits in his final days and had no complaints of pain or unhappiness. He welcomed visitors with a smile and a hug and was quick to give thumbs up when asked how he felt. Roy loved hugs. He said he needed a hug to start his day.
Roy was born and raised in Watts, California and moved to Reno, Nevada to attend the University of Nevada where he obtained a Bachelor's of Science Degree and Masters of Science Degree, in Civil Engineering. He also was a member of the fraternity house, Theta Chi, Roy worked his way through College by surveying and drafting for different firms.
He loved Reno, Nevada so much he decided to stay and after working for a couple of engineering firms he opened his own Engineering firm, Roy H. Hibdon Civil Engineers, he then opened the Great Basin Environmental Laboratories, Inc. In later years he facilitated the sale and purchase of water rights throughout Nevada.
Roy was also very active in local and regional developments and was on the Washoe County Planning Commission for 4 years, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency for 3 years, the West Truckee Meadows Citizens Advisory Board, participated in the five-year Washoe County Regional Plan and the Steamboat Springs Specific Plan.
He held several professional registrations in Nevada, California and Oregon.
He was also the owner and developer of the Sunrise Estates in Gardnerville, Nevada.
After retiring Roy moved to Sacramento, California.
Roy was dedicated to his family and his business and had stated that family was the most important thing to him and that family would always come first.
In 2005 he fulfilled a dream and visited Ireland with his daughter.
Roy was a quiet man and at times slow in his response. He always thought through his thoughts before responding. He was active in his church and political affiliations.
Roy is survived by his sister Leontine Lawson, his wife Carlene Hibdon, his daughter Janette Waddell, his grandchildren Tammi Casagrande, Angel Markey, John Markey, David Waddell, Julieanne Cardona, and Jennifer Brumm along with three great grandchildren, Macey Casagrande, Alexis Markey and Austin Markey. He also had two step daughters and a stepson and many step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Roy's first wife Oma Cecil Hibdon preceded Roy in death in January 2005. They were married for 40-plus years and had one daughter. He was also preceded in death by his parents Gus and Irene Hibdon and his twin brother Troy Hibdon.
The family would also wish to thank Roy's niece, Jerri Davis, for all her help and support in Roy's final days. Her support and help aided the family in their care for Roy making his passing more comfortable.
Roy was a dedicated family man and much loved by all who knew him. He will be missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019