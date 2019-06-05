|
Ruby Brodie
Fernley - Ruby Brodie, a long-time resident of Fernley, NV passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at the age of 88. She was called away by her Heavenly Father after being surrounded by close family and friends. Ruby Fay Hill was born August 30, 1930 to Charles Lafayette Hill and Martha Viola Elam near Dutton, Arkansas. She was the seventh of nine children. In 1945, Ruby moved to Tonopah, NV where she met the love of her life, Ronald Jack Brodie. They were married in Hawthorne, NV on March 17, 1947 and soon after moved to Reno to start their family. Ruby is preceded in death by her husband Jack, and their son, Terry Lee Brodie. Ruby is survived by daughters, Linda Ann Gomes (Jay), Bonny Kim Lyon (Dave), Debra Kay Johnson (Drew), and Rebecca Bea Giuliani (Jack). She was the proud grandmother of eleven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. Her passions in life were her children, grandchildren, church family, and gardening. Ruby was a pillar in the Fernley community and was eager to support those in need. Ruby will be greatly missed by her family and Church family who will miss her love, smiles, and generous candy dish.
Services will be held on Friday, June 7 at 10AM in the LDS church located at 155 US-95A, Fernley, NV. For further information please contact the Gardens Funeral home in Fallon, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 5, 2019