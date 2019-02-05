|
Reno - Ruby was called home by the Lord on Sunday, January 27th at the age of 94. She was the sweetheart wife of her ever-loving husband Charlie. They lived in assisted living since 2015 after 55 years in Steamboat Nevada, where they made their home after meeting & marrying Charlie when he was in the Air Force at Stead, Nevada. This year was their 61st wedding anniversary. Ruby was born in Sparks to, & preceded in death by, her parents Niels L. Nielsen & Bothilde K. (Madsen) Nielsen who came here from Denmark. She was also proceeded in death by all of her siblings (she was the ninth of 10 children), her daughter-in-law Ivy Collins & granddaughter LaNean Britton. She lived in Reno with, and is survived by, her husband Charles, children Bonnie (James) Pugh, Aaron (Connie) Yohey, Harry Collins & Kristine Collins, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great-grandchildren & numerous nieces, nephews & great nieces & great nephews. Ruby worked for Singer Sewing Machine, at Harold's Club for 21 years as a blackjack dealer, and again as a seamstress for Bally's Hotel. She was in the Homemaker's Assoc. & sold Amway products along with being a loving wife & mother to 4 children. Ruby loved the Lord & her family. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, camping & her Church. There will be a memorial service there -
Mount Rose
Evangelical Free Church
at 9725 S. Virginia St., Reno
on Saturday, Feb. 9th at 2:00.
Thank you to Kindred Hospice, The Seasons & MorningStar staff & caregivers who helped Ruby so very much.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 5, 2019