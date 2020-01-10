Resources
Sparks - Russell Allen Held of Russ Auto & RV Sales, passed December 26, at the age of 60.

Russ had a passion for vintage motorcycles, racing, rebuilding. He loves spending time with family and friends.

He survived by his wife Lynn, his son Brandon and his daughter Savanna. Sisters Barbara Tague, Gail Clauson and Julie Alamia and brother Greg Held.

Aunts, uncles and cousins

He will be sadly sadly missed but never forgotten.

Celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Reno, 2nd of February 2-5.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
