Russell Duane South
Sun Valley - Russell Duane South (63), passed away in his Sun Valley, Nevada home on June 25, 2019 after a short illness. Russell was born April 5, 1956 in Pocatello, Idaho to Duane and Genevieve (Foughty) South. As a boy, Russell loved baseball and excelled at pitching. His Little League team won the championship after he pitched a shut out game.
Russell graduated from Reno High School in 1974 after which he attended the Arizona Automotive Institute. Upon completing his automotive studies, Russell joined his father in business selling automobiles, RVs and manufactured homes. He was a fun-loving, light-hearted person who loved adventure. During his life, Russell enjoyed gardening, cooking, his dogs, playing guitar, working on automobiles, and spending time outdoors. He was known for his kind heart and a willingness to help others.
Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Fetters) and his father, Duane. He is survived by his two loving children, Kristen (Ryan) Naylor and Russell South, Jr., three grandchildren, Benson, Sawyer and Monty, his mother, Genevieve, and his siblings, Debra, Brett, and Shaun.
A viewing will be held at Horsley Funeral Homes, 132 West 300 North, Malad City, Idaho on July 5, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Following the viewing, there will be a graveside dedicatory service at the Malad City Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 30, 2019