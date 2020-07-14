Russell W. Musselman (Russ)



Russ was born in Reno in 1958 and attended local schools, graduating from Wooster High School in 1976. While at Wooster, Russ excelled in sports, especially football as a linebacker. He was a high school All-American, all state, and all-conference player. Russ led the Wooster Colts to the zone and State championships in 1976.



His athleticism led to being recruited to a number of schools, but Russ chose UNR where he was a standout linebacker for the Wolf Pack. The Wolf Pack achieved a Division 1AA number one ranking and played in a Division 1AA Championship game during his years there.



He graduated from UNR in 1980 with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and received his CPA license in 1985. Russ later earned his Masters of Science in Taxation from Golden Gate University in 1993. Russ worked for a number of accounting firms before opening his own practice in 1995, operating it until he left us way too soon on June 23, 2020.



Russ is survived by his wife Sharon, son Mason, brother David, and sister Michelle Moore. His parents Frank and Roberta predeceased him. Sharon and Russ were together for 37 years and enjoyed boating on Lake Tahoe and the San Francisco Bay, traveling the world to exotic locations, and simply breaking away to Mt. Rose to ski. Russ was a genuine, kind, honest and intelligent man who will be missed by all.



A celebration of his life will be held after the COVID restrictions are lifted. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Domestic Violence Resource Center, 1735 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502.









