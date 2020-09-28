Ruth Alzena Ross



Reno - Ruth Alzena Calico Ross, 94, passed away on August 20, 2020 in Reno, Nevada after a short illness. She was born on October 30, 1925 in Kimberly, Idaho to parents Cleo Calico and Katherine Goodwill Calico. Ruthie's mother passed away in 1932 and Ruthie, her three brothers Vestus, Arlis and Mac and infant sister, Lois, were raised by grandparents John Franklin Goodwill and Alzena Jane Hall Goodwill.



Ruthie attended school in Hansen, Idaho and graduated from Twin Falls High School. She married James A. Ross in 1944. They lived in Jimmy's home state of New York for two years, in Washington state for several years then settled in Reno in 1951 where they started Grove Street Auto Body.



Ruthie was a homemaker and much more. She worked in the body shop office while raising the family. In the early days she was a member of the Greenbrae Homemakers and the YWCA. She was part of the volunteer group who raised the money to build the YWCA building on Valley Road in Reno. This building has since become the Evelyn Mount Community Center. She showed German Shepherds for a time and with her friend, Margaret Mann, started the 4-H Dog Training Project in Reno in 1967. She was active in local horse organizations and rode a horse in the Reno Rodeo parade several times. For a number of years she enjoyed trail riding with the other moms who called themselves "The Saddlebags". The family camped, hunted and fished, and in later years Ruthie and Jimmy traveled in their trailer and spent many winters in Quartzsite, AZ.



Ruthie was a lifelong learner becoming an accomplished nutritionist, seamstress, beader and organic gardener. She lived a healthy life because she took good care of herself. She loved her sewing and embroidery machines and thoroughly enjoyed time spent with her sewing and beading friends. Her garden was a paradise of flowers and vegetables. If she wasn't doing these things she was reading and studying all about them.



Our mother was always cheerful and never let life's troubles take her energy away from family which was the most important thing to her. She never missed a holiday, graduation, awards dinner, horseshow, baseball, football, soccer, lacrosse, wrestling or recital. She always had time to listen to her family and help them solve life's problems. Her gentle nature and acceptance made her a lasting friend to many.



Ruthie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings and great nephew Anson Calico. She is survived by her children and children in law: James A. Ross Jr. (Sharon), Franklin T. Ross (Kathleen) and Katherine L. Ross (Brian Peck). She was the best "Granny" ever to her grandchildren Dale Paris, Theresa Paris-Wilcox, Mike Paris, Maureen McCafferty, Aimee Edwards, Erika Slaby, P.J. Ross, Gina Gustavson, Ross Capurro and numerous great-grandchildren. Her many nieces and nephews adored their special and loving aunt. She will be deeply missed by all.



Ruth was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and will be inurned at the Masonic Memorial Gardens in Reno, Nevada in a private family gathering on October 10, 2020.









