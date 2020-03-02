|
Ruth Ann Jensen
Roseville - Ruth Ann Jensen, affectionately known as Ruthie, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, in Roseville, CA, at the age of 81. Ruthie was born on March 31, 1938, in Winnemucca, Nevada to Charles and Carol Hillyer. After high school, Ruthie moved from Winnemucca to Reno, where she put herself through cosmetology school. She was married to John Jensen for 11 years and they had two daughters, Carol and Rose.
Ruthie worked for John Ascuaga's Nugget for over 46 years in the Oyster Bar. She was a people's person with a great personality and treated her customers like family. Ruthie built many long lasting friendships with both her customers and other Nugget employees.
Ruthie is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Carol and Darrell Hedrick and Rose and Patrick Zeri; grandchildren, Mathew Desideri and his wife Megan, and Nicholas Desideri; great grandchildren, Olivia and Hudson; sisters, Shirley Amos and Carol Newsom. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers, Buddy and Lester Hillyer, and her sister Helen Giovacchini. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all that knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Oddfellows Building, 1300 Stardust Street, Reno, NV 89503
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 15, 2020