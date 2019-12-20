|
Ruth E. Beasley
Reno - Ruth Elizabeth Beasley, a longtime resident of Reno, died on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. She was 97.
Born Ruth Fuchtman in 1922 in Aloys, Neb., she was raised on a farm and even went to school in a horse-drawn buggy; the family's car was reserved for trips into town.
After high school, she worked clerical jobs and went to two years of business college. She joined other members of her family in Denver in the late 1940s.
She met Willis "Greg" Beasley, a U.S. Air Force pilot, on the Colorado ski slopes in 1955. They married in 1956 and had four children, moving from post to post around the country as the military transferred the family. Her efforts to keep the family's home life consistent from coast to coast, with moves from California to Texas, Colorado, Puerto Rico, Utah, Oklahoma and Nevada (and more) made a stable life for the family despite all the moving.
Ruth loved children and dogs, and was an expert birdwatcher. She amassed hundreds of species in her "life list." After Willis retired and the kids were gone, she went on birdwatching trips around Nevada and in Oregon. She and Willis traveled extensively in the 1990s and 2000s.
She loved fine dining, and continued to look forward to annual birthday dinners at LuLou's in Reno. Up to the day before she died, she was thinking ahead to what she would eat there on her 98th birthday in January.
Ruth was a devout Catholic and had been a longtime member of Holy Spirit Catholic Mission Church, south of Reno.
She is survived by son Gregory Beasley of Elko and daughter Yvonne Beasley of Reno; brother Leonard Fuchtman of Denver, and numerous nieces and nephews. Two sons, Paul and Nathan, preceded her in death, as did her husband, Willis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ruth's favorite charity, Toys for Tots of Reno, at reno-nv.toysfortots.org, or the local Toys for Tots group wherever you live.
A private graveside service was held Dec. 20 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery in Reno. Arrangements were by Ross, Burke & Knobel.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019