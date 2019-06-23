|
|
Ruth Elizabeth Oliveira went to be with our Lord on June 13, 2019, at home, surrounded by her children and loving husband Raymond, after a short illness.
She was born in Salinas, CA on October 11, 1918 to Robert and Sarah Foster. She was the middle child of nine children.
She married the love of her life, Raymond, on October 26, 1940 in Salinas, CA. In their 78 years of marriage, they lived in Salinas, Orland, Tracy, Placentia, and then retired to Morro Bay in February of 1988. In 2017, they moved to Sparks, NV.
She touched every life that she met with her beautiful smile and kind words. She was very active in her Catholic Church ministering to the sick and homebound until the age of 90.
She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond, of 78 years. She is also survived by her children Kathleen Fralick, Raye-Anne Kelly (Tom), Mary-Lynn Jenkins (Robert), Jim Oliveira (Diane), Elizabeth McClellan (Jeff), and Gerard Oliveira (Sharon). She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren. She will be extremely missed by her family and friends.
The Oliveira Family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Hospice for the special and loving care of our Mother.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice Organization of your choice, in the name of our Mom.
The Rosary will be held June 27th at 7:00 p.m., at the Benedict-Rettey Mortuary, located at 1401 Quintana Road, Morro Bay, CA. A mass will be celebrated on June 28th, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, located at 962 Piney Way, Morro Bay, CA.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 23 to June 26, 2019