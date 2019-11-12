|
|
Ruth Helen Avila
After battling many mysterious heart ailments, Ruth Helen Avila R.N. passed away unexpectedly on November 6th, 2019. Ruth was born on August 25, 1948 in Fall River, Massachusetts, the first of four daughters of William C. Avila and Helen Silvia Avila.
In 1966, she graduated second in her class from B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River, Massachusetts.
After graduating first in her class from Truesdale Hospital School of Nursing in Fall River, MA in June, 1969, Ruth knew she wanted to have an adventure while employing her nursing skills. When serving as a nurse in Vietnam wasn't meant to be, opportunity took her in 1970 to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, where over the next seven years she served as Staff and then the youngest ever Head Nurse of ED, ICU, CCU, and the Hemodialysis Unit. Here she met a young ER doctor, Michael Johnson, who would be her beloved husband of 25 years. After marrying in 1974 they moved to Reno in 1977 to set-up a medical practice, of which Ruth was the RN and Office Manager. Two daughters soon followed: Rebekah, in 1978 and Rachael in 1980. When the children were young, she worked in a quilting shop, continued working at the medical practice, and still found time to volunteer as a Girl Scout Troop Leader and in many other positions, mostly related to her children and their schools.
Ruth worked throughout the Truckee Meadows in various nursing specialties. Her unbelievably strong work ethic and passion for knowledge led to her working in over fifteen specialties in nursing and earning eleven degrees or certifications throughout her life, including Registered Nurse, Certified Ambulatory Perianesthesia Registered Nurse, Certified Legal Consultant, and Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality.
In 2018 her expertise, dedication, and expansive impact on the medical community were officially recognized when she received a Governor's Recognition award for fifty years of nursing.
Her talents, accomplishments, passions, selflessness, and kindness will never be forgotten.
She is predeceased by her father William C. Avila and her former husband Dr. Michael C. Johnson. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Rebekah and Paul Mileo, and Rachael and Michael Menges; her loving grandson Ruben Menges; mother Helen Allard; sisters Lois Wilding R.N., Eunice Avila, and Rebecca McGuire (Joseph); and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The service will be held at one o'clock on Tuesday, November 19th at First United Methodist Church on 209 W 1st Street in Reno, NV.
All who knew Ruth and would like to pay their respects are welcome. Everyone knew her signature color was red, which many have called "Ruth Red". The family has asked that those in attendance wear something red to honor Ruth.
Flowers are welcome, but donations in her honor would also be appreciated to the First United Methodist Church or Heifer International.
