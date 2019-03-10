Ruth Inez Teglia



Sparks - Ruth Teglia passed away on February 23, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born Ruth Inez Horn on May 17, 1920, in Marmarth, North Dakota, and was the youngest of 4 daughters born to Frank Horn and Thelma Fulks.



Her family moved to northern California and eventually settled in Reno in 1937 where she finished up high school and attended Community College. Ruth went to work for Roger Teglia at Silver White Poultry and the Farmer's Exchange in 1939, and eventually she married "the boss" on April 23, 1943.



Ruth and Roger Teglia had four children, Wayne, Dan, Linda and Dave. She loved raising her children and describes this time as the happiest. Ruth Teglia was a beautiful and caring mother, and a dutiful wife. She was a loving grandmother to 7 grandchildren and a proud great-grandmother to 10.



Ruth had been married to Roger Teglia for 56 years before he passed away in 1999 at the age of 97. She was his support and strength through out his successful business and political career. In her own right, she raised her family and was a very active participant in the lives of her grandchildren. Later in her life she was a volunteer for the Historical Society at the University of Nevada, Reno. She loved card games, telling stories, cooking and hosting events for her family.



Ruth Teglia is preceded in death by Roger Teglia (1999), her son-in-law Robert Forman (2015), and her oldest son Wayne Teglia (2018). She is survived by Dan Teglia, Dave and Dawna Teglia, Linda Forman, Andrea and Joel Santos their children Zachariah and Oliver, Sara and John Gracey their children Clara and Emma, Micah Forman, Dale Deckard, Christopher and (ex-wife) Kim Teglia their daughter Kaidynn, Derek and Jessica Teglia their children Sawyer and Parker, Brandon Teglia, Kara and Jeff Sprague and their children Zachary, Cole and Hatter.



She will be missed terribly, as she was a true matriarch of this old family and we will always remember her saying,



"Pretty is, as pretty does!"



