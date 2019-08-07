Services
Mountain View Mortuary
425 Stoker Avenue
Reno, NV 89503
(775) 788-2199
Ruth L. Miller

Ruth L. Miller Obituary
Ruth Louise Miller passed away on August 4, 2019 at age 101. Ruth was born in Kittitas, Washington on July 29, 1918 to Clarence Parish Hayes and Leza Louise Blais. She was feisty, adventurous, and made the world a better place. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.

Ruth is survived by her Daughters Marcia Rice and Mary Delaney, her son Monte Miller (Susan), eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and twenty-five great-great-grandchildren. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Walt Alexander Miller, her son Merwyn Lovell Miller, her great-grandson Ryan William Curtis, and great-great-grandson Asher Raymond Weathers-Orr.

A service will be held on Friday, August 9th at 1:30pm, at the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Lemmon Valley, followed by burial at 3pm, at Mountain View Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the Church of Latter-Day Saints, Paul and Cara Adams, the staff at The Seasons Senior Living Facility, the staff at Kindred Hospice, and the many others that touched Ruth's life.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
