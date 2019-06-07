|
Ruth M. Bradfield Brewer
Reno - Our beloved mother Ruth M. Bradfield Brewer passed away in Reno, Nevada on May 24, 2019 at the wonderful age of 95. Her husband Robert Burnham Brewer, Col. U.S. Army Retired had passed away in 1996 at the age of 72.
Born in Beijing, China, Ruth grew up in Southern California. After her high school graduation during WWII, she held a summer job at Lockheed Aircraft Manufacturing where, like Rosie the Riveter, she drove a forklift in the factory. She spent three years studying music at Pomona College before leaving in 1945 to marry Lt. Brewer who had just returned from the war in Europe. The music degree was finally completed at the University of Nevada Reno in 1978.
Before moving to Reno in 1976, they spent three decades living in five states and five countries wherever government service required. Through it all, Ruth managed the household for her growing family. Her children Mary Elizabeth, Robert Burnham, Nathan Hale, Virginia Ruth, and Wheaton Hale survive her. Ruth had eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Ruth was an avid skier, hiker, and backpacker. She studied the languages and cultures of the countries where she lived and always found time for piano and choir practice. In Reno she taught piano for forty years. She held a number of positions in the Northern Nevada Music Teachers Association including President. She also served as President of the Nevada State Music Teachers Association. In 2014 Ruth was designated a foundation fellow by the Music Teachers National Association in a formal ceremony in Chicago.
Ruth will be greatly missed by her family, friends and students. If anyone would like to make a donation in her honor, please consider her favorite charities: ASPCA, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Reno, Camp Galilee Episcopal Camp at Lake Tahoe, or the Northern Nevada Music Teachers Association. The memorial for Ruth Brewer will be at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Reno on June 21, 2019 at 2 pm.
