Ruth Records
Reno - Ruth Viola Records passed away on August 9, 2019 at Stanford Hospital at the age of 94. She was born in Reno, Nevada on August 22, 1924 to Edward and Louisa Records. She attended Reno High School, graduating in 1942. She then attended nurses training in San Francisco. After graduating she worked for the Veterans Hospital in Reno.
She moved to Salinas, California and worked at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital as assistant director of nursing for eight years. In 1962 she moved to King City, California and was the administrator of Mee Memorial Hospital until 1976. She completed her career in nursing at the Gonzales Clinic, retiring in 1989.
For 30 years Ruth enjoyed gathering abalone at Fort Ross. She met a couple in Tahiti who had a cabin right on the coast. They would call Ruth when it was going to be a good low tide. Off she would go accompanied by her dear friend, Roberta Oswald.
For 55 years Ruth lived in Bitterwater, California on the Oswald Ranch. She loved to read, travel, and work in the garden. She was a member of the Silver Kings & Queens and the Mee Memorial Hospital Service League for many years. Ruth like going to Reno several times a year to visit her nieces and nephews. Ruth loved her Giants and her 49er's and, of course, all of her animals over the years.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, and 1 brother. Her remains will be buried along side her family in a graveside service at the Masonic Memorial Gardens in Reno on October 5, 2019 at 1pm.
Ruth is survived by her nephews, Tim Rowe (Rose), Kim Rowe (Candice), and Jim Shreck (Connie) of Reno and her nieces, Kerin Rowe of Reno and Terri McLaren (Rob) of Kent, Washington. She is also survived by her long time friend, Roberta Oswald, and the entire Oswald family. They all loved her stories.
A celebration of life will be held at the Oswald Ranch on Easter Sunday 2020 when all of the Oswald families will be there.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 29, 2019