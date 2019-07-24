Ruza Budija



June 1, 1927 - July 14, 2019 - Ruza Budija passed away peacefully in her home on July 14, 2019, at the age of 92, with her daughter by her side. She was born Ruza Glavan in the small village of Ninski Stanovi, along the coast of Croatia (former Yugoslavia). She was married to Joso Budija for 56 years until his passing in 2004. They had three sons, Frane (Frank), Ive (John) and Svetko (Steve), and a daughter, Jagoda (Jay).



Ruza worked hard all of her life. She came to America in the spring of 1970 speaking limited English, and was hired in the housekeeping department at John Ascuaga's Nugget in Sparks, Nevada. Ruza thoroughly enjoyed her job as a maid, with many guests requesting to be on her floor when they checked in. She moved on to work at the newly constructed MGM Grand Hotel in Reno, Nevada, with its 1,015 rooms that would then be one of the largest in the world. She continued working there when it became Bally's and the Reno Hilton, retiring in 1998, at the age of 71.



Ruza had a big personality that could fill any room with laughter and love. She never missed an opportunity to play Croatian music while singing and dancing for everyone around her. She was quick to tell you that nothing is more important than family, always encouraging everyone to help each other and look after one another. She truly treasured every moment she was able to spend with her family, and her influence will be felt for generations.



Ruza was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her four children, daughters-in-law Zora, Brenda and Jeanne, former son-in-law Floyd Wiggins, five grandchildren, Romano Budija, Nicole Budija Costa, Jason Budija, Melinda Budija Yambaw and Andrea Wiggins, eight great-grandchildren, and sister, Gaspa Milutin. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from July 24 to July 28, 2019