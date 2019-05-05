|
Sally Marie Young
Reno - Sally Marie Young passed away on April 30. She was a long-time Reno resident and employee of the Nevada Association of Realtors for over 30 years until her retirement in 2015, when she started her own leadership and strategic planning business.
Sally's church, Center for Spiritual Living, Reno, was a large part of her life as well as her dogs and cats, and family and friends. She greatly enjoyed travel in the US and abroad including New Zealand, Spain, China, Alaska, Israel and Hawaii. Sally lived most of her life in Montana and Nevada but she also lived in Oregon, Michigan and Japan. She graduated from high school in Bozeman, Montana, and received her BA in English and Journalism from the University of Montana. She was an advanced certified Emergenetics associate.
Sally's greatest enjoyment in life was bringing joy to the lives of her friends and family members.
Sally is survived by her sister, Nancy Gilpin of Stevensville, Michigan; brother, Jeffrey Young of Black Eagle, Montana; nephews Steven Gilpin of Chicago, Parker Gilpin (Jennifer) of Skokie, IL and great nephew and niece Colby and Phoebe Gilpin. She is predeceased by her brother, Steve Young and her parents, Jeanne and Millington O. Young.
A celebration of life service will be held at Center for Spiritual Living, Reno, 4685 Lakeside Drive, Reno. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to her church or to the Nevada Humane Society.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 5, 2019