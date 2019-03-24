|
|
Sam Parlanti
Reno - MARCH 14, 1960—MARCH 13, 2019
Sam Parlanti slipped the bonds of this earth March 13, 2019 one day before his 59th birthday. Born to Nola and Lloyd Parlanti March 14, 1960 he attended local schools. After a brief time in Hawaii, he returned to his Nevada home for the remainder of his life. A respected high-voltage electrician, he worked on housing projects in the area over many years. His hands wired hundreds of homes.
Much to the chagrin of family and neighbors he enjoyed listening to loud rock music often blasting from his truck radio. It was heavy metal music that rattled the metal.
Sam possessed a keen natural intelligence; when applied he could learn anything quickly and proficiently—a perfectionist in whatever he chose to do. Born with a God-given artistic talent, he could draw with ease and amused friends and family with quick cartoons. Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner were some of his favorites. For his pet ferret, Rebecca, he built tube tunnels around the house so she could scoot and scramble in her nocturnal play. These were happy days for him.
Sam struggled in his life, but he has dropped his cares and burdens and is at peace in the loving arms of his mother in heaven.
He leaves his devoted father, Lloyd Parlanti, son Steven Parlanti (Lorinda), sisters: Linda Bell (Tim, TJ) and Claudia Byran, grand-children: Skyla, Audrie, William, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
There are no services planned.
To those who remember Sam, please think of him kindly.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019