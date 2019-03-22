|
Sandi Thompson
- - On Sunday, March 10, 2019, Sandi Thompson, after an extended illness, died peacefully in her sleep. Sandi was born 11/1/1947 in Bell Gardens, California. She graduated from Del Norte High, Crescent City, CA, 1965. Her career was in accounting but her life was her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother, known to all their friends as "Mom". Her philosophy was enjoy life and love unconditionally. She was preceded in death by her parents Claud and Fae Holbert and her son Brian. She is survived by her son Scott, grandsons Jacob and Nicholas and sister Pamala Somers. She will have her ashes scattered at sea in a celebration of her life. Her spirit and love are with us forever.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019