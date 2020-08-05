Sandra H. Lucash



Sandra passed away on July 29, 2020. She was born in Robstown, Texas in 1932. Her family moved to Pharr, Texas where in school she was a member of the National Honor Society. After school she got a job with International Harvester and then the school district. In 1958 her family relocated to Belleville, IL. There she attended college and was employed by 5 orthopedic surgeons. With the help of a friend she met her husband in 1965 and they got married a year and a half later. After a honeymoon in Mexico they lived in Cardondale, IL. where he was a student and she worked for the U.S. Forest Service. She moved with her husband to Washington D.C. in 1967 and got a summer job with the Surgeon General's Office. In 1968 she went with her husband to Reno, Nv. and was employed by a dermatologist. After raising two children and with her knowledge of Spanish she worked for ESL and various offices on the UNR campus including the Alumni Office, Student Services, the Mathematics Department, the English Department, and Upward Bound. She loved being with her husband and traveling with him to Europe, Mexico, Canada, and Hawaii. She and her husband also enjoyed taking their grandchildren on vacations. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 50 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Margarita and Filiberto Gonzalez, and her sister Herlinda Olizondo. She is survived by her husband, Frank, two 2 children—Daniel and Lisa, 5 grandchildren -- Aleczander, Ryan, Ariel, Jada, Devynn, 1 great grandchild—Aaliyah, two brothers --Humberto Gonzalez, Hector Gonzalez, and nieces and nephews.



Sandy was a very loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She was noted for saving everything she consider valuable to her, her husband, and her family. We all miss her very much.



Thanks to Roxanne and Paul at the Bailey Home for taking care of her.









