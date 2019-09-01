Services
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mountain View Cemetery,
435 Stoker Ave
Reno, NV
1964 - 2019
- - Sandy Leonard (nee Horton) passed away June 23rd 2019. Her passing is very sad as she was such a loving and loved person. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family. There is some solace in her rest as she has battled illness for quite a long time. All those who have known her know; what a kind, caring, and funny person she was.

Burial Announcement

Sandy Leonard {nee Horton) April 12th 1964~June 23rd 2019. she will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Reno, Nevada. Betty Horton (mother) June 27th 1944~September 20th 2008 will be interred alongside Sandy Leonard on September 28th 2019, 10:00 AM at Mountain View Cemetery, 435 Stoker Ave, Reno. Gathering to follow the service: Gold-n-Silver Inn 790 W.4th st, Reno

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Sandy's memory to either: Nevada Humane Society, https://nevadahumanesociety.org/donate/ or Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation, https://www.nvchildrenscancer.org/donate/

Please RSVP to: email: [email protected]
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
