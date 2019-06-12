|
Santina Marie Giudici
Belli Ranch - Santina Marie Giudici died peacefully on June 3rd, 2019, at her Belli Ranch home surrounded by family and friends. As a proud second-generation Italian American, she was born in Reno on March 1, 1950 to Carl and Lolly Giudici and was the oldest of their four children.
To know Santina was to know the best of love in all its many forms. If you were her friend, you knew the greatest love a friendship could hold; if you were her family then you were loved beyond limitation. Santina was one of a kind and could make a new friend just about anywhere. She was a very positive and cheerful person and always saw the sun before the gray on the horizon. She always looked for the rainbow when it was raining, and her glass was always half full. A loving mother, grandmother, sister and devoted friend, Santina's sense of humor and zest for life will be greatly missed.
After graduating from Wooster High school in 1968, Santina purchased Carl's Roast Beef from her father and successfully ran the business until the mid-1980's. She then worked for her brother, Carl, at The Mint Casino in Sparks. She also enjoyed working at Palace and then Cameo Loan & Jewelry. In 2007 she retired from Kalkan/Mars. She enjoyed horses, leather tooling, flower arranging, cooking and entertaining family and friends.
Santina is survived by her son Christopher (Maria) Clyde, and grandson Fabrizio of Reno, granddaughter Marianna of Jesup, Iowa; daughter Jackie, (Lorenzo) Taormina, sister Carol, (George) Del Carlo of Incline Village, brothers Carl, (Rita) of Boulder City and Marty, (Phyllis) Giudici of Reno, numerous cousins in Nevada, California, Massachusetts and Italy and Helen Waller her best friend since 7th grade.
The Giudici Family extends a special thank you to the staff of professionals at Access to Healthcare, Liberty Dialysis, Advanced Health Care and Dr. John C. Hansen for their loving care of Santina.
The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Reno Elks Lodge from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to Access to Healthcare at their website:
https://www.accesstohealthcare.org.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 12 to June 16, 2019